Unlocking Q3 Potential of Commvault (CVLT): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Commvault Systems (CVLT - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.87 per share, indicating an increase of 11.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $245.53 million, representing an increase of 13.2% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Commvault metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Perpetual license' at $11.35 million. The estimate points to a change of -23.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other services' stands at $10.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Customer support' should arrive at $77.93 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.5% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Subscription' reaching $145.51 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)' to come in at $898.25. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $752.48.

