We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Royal Caribbean (RCL) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.50 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 20%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.77 billion, exhibiting an increase of 13.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Royal Caribbean metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Onboard and other' to come in at $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.1%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' to reach $2.57 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +12.4% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'APCD (Available passenger cruise days)' will reach 12,771.66 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 11,962.34 Days in the same quarter last year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Occupancy Rate' should arrive at 106.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 105.4% in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Passenger Cruise Days' will likely reach 13,571.71 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12,605.09 Days in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Cruise Costs Excluding Fuel per APCD' stands at $136.99. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $121.97.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Cruise Costs per APCD' reaching $159.31. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $147.04 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Passengers Carried' will reach 2.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.94 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Royal Caribbean here>>>
Over the past month, Royal Caribbean shares have recorded returns of -1.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RCL will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>