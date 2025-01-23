We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About RTX (RTX) Q4 Earnings
Wall Street analysts forecast that RTX (RTX - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 6.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $20.56 billion, exhibiting an increase of 3.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 2.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific RTX metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Net Sales- Collins Aerospace' of $7.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.7%.
The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Net Sales- Pratt & Whitney' stands at $6.92 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.5%.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Raytheon' to reach $6.77 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.7% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Profit- Collins Aerospace- Adjusted' at $1.22 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Profit- Raytheon- Adjusted' will reach $659.57 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $618 million in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Profit- Pratt & Whitney- Adjusted' should come in at $620.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $405 million.
Shares of RTX have demonstrated returns of +6.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), RTX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>