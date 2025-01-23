We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Countdown to Boeing (BA) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, Boeing (BA - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $2.22 per share, reflecting a decline of 372.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $16.53 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 24.9%.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 4.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Boeing metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total revenues- Global Services' should come in at $5.08 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.7% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Revenues- Defense, Space & Security' will reach $6.45 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -4.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Revenues- Commercial Airplanes' should arrive at $4.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -53.3%.
Analysts forecast 'Deliveries - Total' to reach 76. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 157 in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 787' will likely reach 15. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 23 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts predict that the 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 767' will reach 8. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 15.
The consensus estimate for 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 737' stands at 52. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 110 in the same quarter last year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Deliveries - Commercial Airplanes - 777' will reach 3. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Deliveries - Defense, Space & Security - P-8 Models' of 5. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4 in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Deliveries - Defense, Space & Security - AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)' at 21. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Deliveries - Defense, Space & Security - AH-64 Apache (New)' reaching 4. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3.
Analysts expect 'Deliveries - Defense, Space & Security - CH-47 Chinook (New)' to come in at 7. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.
Shares of Boeing have experienced a change of -2.5% in the past month compared to the +2.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), BA is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.