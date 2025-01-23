Back to top

Texas Capital (TCBI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Texas Capital (TCBI - Free Report) reported revenue of $283.68 million, up 15.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.43, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $284.19 million, representing a surprise of -0.18%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +33.64%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Texas Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.7% compared to the 68.2% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Net interest margin: 2.9% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.1%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $31.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $29.78 billion.
  • Net charge-offs to average total loans held for investment for last 12 months: 0.2% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total non-performing assets: $111.17 million compared to the $96.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Non-accrual loans held for investment: $111.17 million compared to the $96.12 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $54.07 million versus $48.79 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $229.61 million versus $233.97 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $229.82 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $232.53 million.
  • Other Non-Interest Income: $8.33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.25 million.
  • Wealth management and trust fee income: $4.01 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $4.30 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $6.99 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.56 million.
Shares of Texas Capital have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

