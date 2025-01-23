Back to top

Valley National (VLY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Valley National (VLY - Free Report) reported $475.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.7%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to $0.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $469.49 million, representing a surprise of +1.28%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -13.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.15.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Valley National performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 57.2% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 57.2%.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.9% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.
  • Annualized ratio of total net charge-offs to total average loans: 0.8% compared to the 0.4% average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $58.21 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $57.09 billion.
  • Total non-interest Income: $51.20 million compared to the $58.06 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Net interest income - FTE: $424.28 million compared to the $411.38 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Wealth management and trust fees: $16.43 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $15.25 million.
  • Insurance commissions: $3.71 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.24 million.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $12.99 million compared to the $12.21 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Bank owned life insurance: $3.78 million compared to the $4.52 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Fees from loan servicing: $3.07 million compared to the $3.27 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $422.98 million compared to the $410.15 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Valley National have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

