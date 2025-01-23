We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Alcoa's Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Alcoa Corporation (AA - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter 2024 results, wherein its bottom and top lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s adjusted earnings were $1.04 per share, which beat the consensus estimate of 93 cents. AA reported an adjusted loss of 56 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. Total revenues of $3.5 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.4 billion. The top line increased 20% from the year-ago quarter.
AA’s Segmental Details
In the fourth quarter, Alcoa’s Alumina production fell 2% on a sequential basis to 2.39 million tons. On the other hand, Aluminum production increased 2% sequentially to 571,000 metric tons, driven by continued progress on the Alumar, Brazil smelter restart.
Alcoa’s overall third-party revenues increased 20% on a sequential basis to $3.5 billion in the quarter. The Alumina segment’s third-party revenues increased 46% on a rise in average realized third-party price and higher shipments. The Aluminum segment’s revenues increased 5% on an increase in average realized third-party price.
Alcoa’s Costs & Expenses
The company’s total cost of sales was $2.7 billion, up 11.9% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $80 million, up 25% year over year. Interest expense was $45 million compared with $28 million a year ago.
Net income (adjusted) in the fourth quarter was $276 million, up 104% sequentially.
AA’s Balance Sheet/Cash Flow
Alcoa had cash and cash equivalents of $1.1 billion compared with $944 million at the end of December 2023. Long-term debt was $2.5 million, higher than $1.7 billion at 2023-end.
In 2024, AA generated net cash of $622 million from operating activities compared with $91 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $580 million in the quarter compared with $531 million in the year-ago period.
Free cash flow was $42 million in the year against a cash outflow of $440 million in the year-ago period.
Alcoa’s Guidance
For 2025, Alcoa expects alumina production to be in the range of 9.5-9.7 million metric tons and alumina shipments to be between 13.1 million and 13.3 million metric tons. AA expects the Aluminum segment’s production to be in the range of 2.3-2.5 million metric tons. Shipments from the segment are expected to be in the range of 2.6-2.8 million metric tons.
AA’s Zacks Rank
The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
