Esquire Financial (ESQ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (ESQ - Free Report) reported revenue of $33.06 million, up 14.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.37, compared to $1.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.52% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.89 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.40, the EPS surprise was -2.14%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Esquire Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency ratio: 47.5% versus 46.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Interest Earning Assets: $1.82 billion versus $1.75 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 5.9% compared to the 6.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $26.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.78 million.
  • Payment processing fees: $5.09 million versus $5.20 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $6.17 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.11 million.
Shares of Esquire Financial have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

