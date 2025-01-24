We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR - Free Report) standing at $18.42, reflecting a -1.44% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.53% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
The company's stock has climbed by 21.52% in the past month, exceeding the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of ACM Research, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.26, showcasing a 39.53% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $188.17 million, up 10.48% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ACM Research, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ACM Research, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, ACM Research, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.38, so one might conclude that ACM Research, Inc. is trading at no noticeable deviation comparatively.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Material Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
