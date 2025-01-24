We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $5.88, moving +0.86% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
Shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer have appreciated by 8.97% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Energy Fuels in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0, showcasing a 100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $45.25 million, indicating a 9527.66% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Energy Fuels. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Energy Fuels is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Energy Fuels is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 79.5. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 21.18.
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UUUU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.