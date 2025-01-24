Back to top

AMC Entertainment (AMC) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw AMC Entertainment (AMC - Free Report) ending at $3.41, denoting a +0.59% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.

The movie theater operator's stock has dropped by 16.5% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.

The upcoming earnings release of AMC Entertainment will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.19, indicating a 64.81% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.27 billion, up 15.28% from the prior-year quarter.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AMC Entertainment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AMC Entertainment is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

