Sterling Infrastructure (STRL) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Sterling Infrastructure (STRL - Free Report) closed at $196.58, marking a -1.98% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.22%.
The civil construction company's shares have seen an increase of 14.68% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Sterling Infrastructure in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.34, showcasing a 3.08% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $533.75 million, up 9.83% from the prior-year quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sterling Infrastructure. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Sterling Infrastructure is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Sterling Infrastructure is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 31.05. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.69.
We can also see that STRL currently has a PEG ratio of 2.07. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Engineering - R and D Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as of yesterday's close.
The Engineering - R and D Services industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, placing it within the bottom 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.