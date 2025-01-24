We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR - Free Report) closed at $8.09, marking no change from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.93%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.22%.
The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 2.76% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Invesco Mortgage Capital in its upcoming release. On that day, Invesco Mortgage Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.66 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 30.53%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $14.81 million, up 78.43% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Invesco Mortgage Capital is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.25. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.87, which means Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
