Cameco (CCJ) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Cameco (CCJ - Free Report) reached $56.86, with a +0.96% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.

Shares of the uranium producer have appreciated by 7.03% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cameco in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 20, 2025. On that day, Cameco is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $735.56 million, indicating a 18.64% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cameco. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.45% decrease. Cameco is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Cameco is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.79. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.97.

The Mining - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.


