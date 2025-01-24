We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $547.31, moving -0.54% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.93%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.22%.
The heating, ventilation and air conditioning company's shares have seen an increase of 25.97% over the last month, surpassing the Construction sector's gain of 4.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Comfort Systems in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $3.43, indicating a 34.51% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.75 billion, up 29.26% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Comfort Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Comfort Systems has a Forward P/E ratio of 32.65 right now. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 33.77.
The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, positioning it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.