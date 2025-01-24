Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $6.47, demonstrating a +1.25% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.53%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.93%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.22%.

The the stock of company has risen by 6.5% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siga Technologies Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Siga Technologies Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.11. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.73.

The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.


