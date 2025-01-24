We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, IonQ, Inc. (IONQ - Free Report) closed at $41.35, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.22%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 5.7% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of IonQ, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect IonQ, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $9.14 million, reflecting a 49.59% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for IonQ, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, IonQ, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Computer - Integrated Systems industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, positioning it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
