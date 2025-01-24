Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Cipher Mining Inc. (CIFR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $5.53, indicating a +0.36% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.93%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.22%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 0.18% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Business Services sector with its gain of 1.06% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Cipher Mining Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, down 300% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.52 million, down 13.6% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cipher Mining Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Cipher Mining Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


