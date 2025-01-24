We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Badger Meter (BMI) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest market close, Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) reached $219.02, with a +0.25% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.93%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.22%.
Shares of the manufacturer of products that measure gas and water flow have depreciated by 0.69% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.69%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Badger Meter in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 31, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1, reflecting a 19.05% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $198.92 million, up 9.04% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Badger Meter. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Badger Meter boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Badger Meter is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 46.07. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.46 of its industry.
We can also see that BMI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.42. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.42.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
