Glacier Bancorp (GBCI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Glacier Bancorp (GBCI - Free Report) reported $222.99 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $0.54 for the same period compares to $0.49 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $221.85 million, representing a surprise of +0.52%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.53.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Glacier Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin (tax-equivalent): 3% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2.9%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 60.5% compared to the 63.8% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total non-performing assets: $27.79 million versus $28.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balances - Total earning assets: $26.20 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $25.93 billion.
  • Non-accrual loans: $20.45 million compared to the $21.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $31.55 million versus $34.64 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $191.44 million versus $187.37 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net interest income (tax-equivalent): $195.45 million versus $191.90 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gain on sale of loans: $3.93 million versus $4.53 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Glacier Bancorp have returned +1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

