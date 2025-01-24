Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Business First (BFST) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Business First (BFST - Free Report) reported revenue of $77.59 million, up 28.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.66, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.90% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $75.4 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was +43.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Business First performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 63.9% versus 73.4% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total other income (Non-Interest Income): $11.86 million compared to the $11.23 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Income: $65.73 million versus $64.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Business First have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

