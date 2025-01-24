Back to top

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG - Free Report) reported $2.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 25.2%. EPS of $2.21 for the same period compares to $1.60 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.41 billion, representing a surprise of -0.02%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +24.86%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.77.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intuitive Surgical performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Da Vinci Surgical System Installed Base: 9,902 compared to the 9,912 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Total System Units Placed - Total Company: 493 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 434.
  • Total System Units Placed - United States: 284 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 208.
  • Total System Units Placed - Outside of the United States: 209 versus 207 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Product (Instruments and accessories and Systems): $2.07 billion compared to the $1.85 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Services: $347.40 million compared to the $345.32 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Systems: $654.60 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $504.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +36.3%.
  • Revenue- Instruments and accessories: $1.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.35 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.4%.
Shares of Intuitive Surgical have returned +13.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

