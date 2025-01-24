Back to top

Company News for Jan 24, 2025

  • Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ((ASTS - Free Report) ) plunged 12% following its $400 million convertible note offering announcement.
  • Alaska Air Group, Inc. ((ALK - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.2% after reporting fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings of $0.97 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.47 per share.
  • Discover Financial Services ((DFS - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.8% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $5.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.17 per share.
  • Union Pacific Corporation ((UNP - Free Report) ) shares rose 5.2% after reporting fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.91 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.78 per share.

