3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Consider for Your Retirement Portfolio

There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.

How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

Columbia Large Cap Growth Fund Y

(CGFYX - Free Report) has a 0.66% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. CGFYX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With yearly returns of 17.56% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

DFA US Small Cap Institutional

(DFSTX - Free Report) : 0.28% expense ratio and 0.25% management fee. DFSTX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities. DFSTX, with annual returns of 10.49% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors M

(FELTX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. FELTX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. FELTX has an expense ratio of 1.21%, management fee of 0.68%, and annual returns of 29.54% over the past five years.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


