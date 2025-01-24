We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
These 2 Retail and Wholesale Stocks Could Beat Earnings: Why They Should Be on Your Radar
Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Booking Holdings?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications. Booking Holdings (BKNG - Free Report) earns a #3 (Hold) 27 days from its next quarterly earnings release on February 20, 2025, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $36.03 a share.
By taking the percentage difference between the $36.03 Most Accurate Estimate and the $35.71 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Booking Holdings has an Earnings ESP of +0.89%. Investors should also know that BKNG is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
BKNG is part of a big group of Retail and Wholesale stocks that boast a positive ESP, and investors may want to take a look at Advance Auto Parts (AAP - Free Report) as well.
Advance Auto Parts is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock, and is getting ready to report earnings on February 26, 2025. AAP's Most Accurate Estimate sits at -$1.31 a share 33 days from its next earnings release.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Advance Auto Parts is -$1.43, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +8.28%.
BKNG and AAP's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
