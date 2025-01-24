Back to top

First Citizens (FCNCA) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.41 billion, down 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $45.10, compared to $46.58 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.02% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $39.46, the EPS surprise was +14.29%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how First Citizens performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Interest Margin: 3.3% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 3.3%.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 63% versus the five-analyst average estimate of 58.2%.
  • Book value per share: $1,556.16 versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1,570.78.
  • Net charge-off ratio: 0.5% versus 0.5% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $204.78 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $203.62 billion.
  • Nonaccrual loans at period end: $1.18 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $1.71 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.70 billion.
  • Factoring commissions: $20 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $18.91 million.
  • Merchant services, net: $13 million versus $12.03 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Cardholder services, net: $41 million compared to the $41.96 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • International fees: $33 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $29.48 million.
  • Wealth management services: $54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $53.36 million.
Shares of First Citizens have returned +2.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

