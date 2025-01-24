Back to top

Image: Bigstock

United Bankshares (UBSI) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, United Bankshares (UBSI - Free Report) reported revenue of $262.72 million, down 0.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.69, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $261.09 million, representing a surprise of +0.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.47%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.68.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how United Bankshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 51.2% compared to the 52.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Earning assets-Average balance: $26.69 billion versus $26.26 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest margin: 3.5% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.
  • Net Charge-off (% of Average Loans): 0.1% compared to the 0.1% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $29.32 million versus $30.68 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Income from mortgage banking operations: $2.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.30 million.
Shares of United Bankshares have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

