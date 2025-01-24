We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American Express (AXP) Q4 Earnings
For the quarter ended December 2024, American Express (AXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $17.18 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.04, compared to $2.62 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.18 billion, representing a surprise of +0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.03.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Book value per common share: $40.88 compared to the $41.49 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Commercial Services - Card Member Loans - Total loans: $29.65 billion versus $30.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Total loans: $92.63 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91 billion.
- International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Total loans: $17.4 billion compared to the $18.56 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Average Card Member loans: $136.97 billion versus $136.84 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
- Total Card Member loans: $139.67 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140.03 billion.
- Card billed business (Network volumes): $464 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $458.67 billion.
- Total Interest Income: $6.08 billion compared to the $6.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Total non-interest revenues: $13.14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.07 billion.
- Net Interest Income: $4.04 billion compared to the $4.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
- Discount revenue: $9.18 billion compared to the $9.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
- Net card fees: $2.25 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion.
Shares of American Express have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.