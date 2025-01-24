Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About American Express (AXP) Q4 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, American Express (AXP - Free Report) reported revenue of $17.18 billion, up 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.04, compared to $2.62 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.18 billion, representing a surprise of +0.01%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how American Express performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Book value per common share: $40.88 compared to the $41.49 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Commercial Services - Card Member Loans - Total loans: $29.65 billion versus $30.48 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • U.S. Consumer Services - Card Member loans - Total loans: $92.63 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $91 billion.
  • International Card Services - Card Member loans - consumer and small business - Total loans: $17.4 billion compared to the $18.56 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Card Member loans: $136.97 billion versus $136.84 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Card Member loans: $139.67 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $140.03 billion.
  • Card billed business (Network volumes): $464 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $458.67 billion.
  • Total Interest Income: $6.08 billion compared to the $6.19 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Total non-interest revenues: $13.14 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $13.07 billion.
  • Net Interest Income: $4.04 billion compared to the $4.12 billion average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Discount revenue: $9.18 billion compared to the $9.11 billion average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net card fees: $2.25 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.26 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for American Express here>>>

Shares of American Express have returned +7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Express Company (AXP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise