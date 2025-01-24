Back to top

Image: Bigstock

South Plains Financial (SPFI) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, South Plains Financial (SPFI - Free Report) reported revenue of $51.87 million, up 17.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.96, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $48.6 million, representing a surprise of +6.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +45.45%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.66.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how South Plains Financial performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Nonperforming Assets: $24.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $26.02 million.
  • Efficiency ratio: 57.5% compared to the 68.4% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Nonperforming Loans: $24.02 million versus $25.04 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding (annualized): 0.1% compared to the 0.2% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin (FTE): 3.8% compared to the 3.7% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets: $4.11 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.12 billion.
  • Net Interest Income: $38.55 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $37.76 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $38.77 million versus $37.76 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $13.32 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.87 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for South Plains Financial here>>>

Shares of South Plains Financial have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


South Plains Financial, Inc. (SPFI) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise