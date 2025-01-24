Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Verizon (VZ) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) reported $35.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.6%. EPS of $1.10 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $35.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.09, the EPS surprise was +0.92%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Verizon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Business - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones: 142 thousand versus 132.62 thousand estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Consumer - Churn rate - Wireless - Retail postpaid phones: 0.9% versus 0.9% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Consumer - Wireless - Net subscribers additions - Retail postpaid phones: 426 thousand versus the four-analyst average estimate of 248.5 thousand.
  • Consumer - Churn rate - Wireless - Retail postpaid: 1.1% compared to the 1.1% average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating revenues- Consumer: $27.56 billion versus $27.29 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
  • Operating revenues- Business: $7.50 billion versus $7.52 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.5% change.
  • Operating revenues- Consumer - Service: $19.41 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $19.53 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%.
  • Operating revenues- Consumer - Wireless equipment: $6.49 billion compared to the $6.18 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.8% year over year.
  • Operating revenues- Consumer - Other: $1.66 billion versus $1.64 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Operating revenues- Business- Business Markets and Other: $3.44 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
  • Operating revenues- Business- Enterprise and Public Sector: $3.55 billion compared to the $3.63 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -4.6% year over year.
  • Wireless service revenue- Business: $3.48 billion compared to the $3.48 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.4% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Verizon here>>>

Shares of Verizon have returned -2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise