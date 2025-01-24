We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
SOFI Technologies to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI - Free Report) is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Jan 27, before the bell. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last reported quarter, with a 25% earnings surprise.
Expectations This Time Around
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SoFi’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.54 billion, indicating a 22.3% year-over-year increase. Growth in members and strong product Innovation are likely to have contributed to the positive impact on the company's top line.
The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter stands at 12 cents, indicating 133.3% year-over-year growth. We expect SoFi’s improved operational efficiency to have driven this expected growth in the quarter.
What Our Model Says
Our proven model predicts a likely earnings beat for SOFI this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
SOFI has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and a Zacks Rank #2.
Other Stocks to Consider
Here are a few other stocks from the broader Business services sector, which, according to our model, also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.
ADP (ADP - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $5 billion, indicating 6.4% year-over-year growth. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.3 per share, implying a 6.6% increase from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate for each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.2%.
ADP has an Earnings ESP of +1.15% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to declare its second-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 29.
Fiserv, Inc. (FI - Free Report) : The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s fourth-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $5 billion, implying year-over-year growth of 7.5%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.5 per share, indicating a 13.2% rise from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.1%.
FI has an Earnings ESP of +0.01% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 5.