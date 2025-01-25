We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
AbbVie (ABBV) Stock Moves -0.22%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) reached $170.30, with a -0.22% movement compared to the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the drugmaker had lost 4.76% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.52%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AbbVie in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 31, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.71, reflecting a 2.87% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $14.92 billion, indicating a 4.34% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AbbVie. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.89% downward. Right now, AbbVie possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, AbbVie is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.03. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.66 of its industry.
Investors should also note that ABBV has a PEG ratio of 1.69 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 196, positioning it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.