SharkNinja, Inc. (SN) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
SharkNinja, Inc. (SN - Free Report) closed at $110.62 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.77% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.32%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.5%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 13.13% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of SharkNinja, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 32.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.61 billion, up 16.64% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for SharkNinja, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% higher. Currently, SharkNinja, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, SharkNinja, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.12. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.4.
We can also see that SN currently has a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Miscellaneous industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.38.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
