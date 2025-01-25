We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Aptiv PLC (APTV) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
Aptiv PLC (APTV - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $63.43, demonstrating a -0.77% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.5%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 6.41% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 1.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aptiv PLC in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 6, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.60, showcasing a 14.29% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.88 billion, showing a 0.72% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aptiv PLC. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.71% lower. Aptiv PLC currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Aptiv PLC is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.28. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.05, which means Aptiv PLC is trading at a discount to the group.
We can additionally observe that APTV currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Technology Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.