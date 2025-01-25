We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
In the latest trading session, Builders FirstSource (BLDR - Free Report) closed at $166.76, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.5%.
The construction supply company's shares have seen an increase of 13.46% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Builders FirstSource in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 20, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.19, signifying a 38.31% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.92 billion, reflecting a 5.54% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Builders FirstSource should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.18% lower. Builders FirstSource is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Looking at valuation, Builders FirstSource is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.15. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.42, which means Builders FirstSource is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, BLDR's PEG ratio is currently 0.91. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. BLDR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.25 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Retail industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 196, this industry ranks in the bottom 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.