Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG - Free Report) closed at $30.03, marking a +0.23% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.32%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.5%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 10.19% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Sweetgreen, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.21, showcasing a 12.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $162.51 million, indicating a 6.2% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Sweetgreen, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% higher. Sweetgreen, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 78, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
