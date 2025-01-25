We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
TXO Partners LP (TXO) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
The most recent trading session ended with TXO Partners LP (TXO - Free Report) standing at $19.15, reflecting a -1.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.
The the stock of company has risen by 16.14% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of TXO Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.30, reflecting a 69.39% decrease from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $85.93 million, reflecting a 6.57% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for TXO Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.19% higher within the past month. TXO Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, TXO Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.88. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 11.88.
The Energy and Pipeline - Master Limited Partnerships industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, which puts it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.