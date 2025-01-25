We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Here's Why M/I Homes (MHO) Fell More Than Broader Market
M/I Homes (MHO - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $135.50, indicating a -0.76% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.5%.
Shares of the homebuilder have appreciated by 0.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's gain of 4.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 29, 2025. On that day, M/I Homes is projected to report earnings of $4.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 31.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.17 billion, up 20.12% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, M/I Homes boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, M/I Homes is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 6.69. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.33, so one might conclude that M/I Homes is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, putting it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.