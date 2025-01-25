We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) closed at $21.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.72% move from the prior day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.29% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.5%.
Heading into today, shares of the specialty finance company had gained 5.39% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 4.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hercules Capital in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.49, indicating a 12.5% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $124.09 million, indicating a 1.21% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. Hercules Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Hercules Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.5. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.17.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, finds itself in the top 23% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.