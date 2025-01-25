We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Pure Storage (PSTG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
The most recent trading session ended with Pure Storage (PSTG - Free Report) standing at $72.15, reflecting a -0.3% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.5%.
The the stock of data storage company has risen by 10.66% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The upcoming earnings release of Pure Storage will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Pure Storage is projected to report earnings of $0.43 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $869.92 million, up 10.14% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.68 per share and revenue of $3.16 billion, which would represent changes of +18.31% and +11.57%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Pure Storage. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. At present, Pure Storage boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Pure Storage is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 43.05. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.67.
Also, we should mention that PSTG has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Computer- Storage Devices industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.3.
The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.