BP (BP) Stock Moves -0.13%: What You Should Know
BP (BP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $31.45, moving -0.13% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.32%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.5%.
Shares of the oil and gas company witnessed a gain of 9.15% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.52%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.56, down 47.66% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $57.71 billion, indicating a 9.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for BP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.72% downward. At present, BP boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BP has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.92 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 9.1 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that BP has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.88.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.