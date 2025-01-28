Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Hope Bancorp (HOPE - Free Report) reported revenue of $118.02 million, down 12.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.20, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $121 million, representing a surprise of -2.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +5.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hope Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 65.8% versus 65.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.5% versus 2.6% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.4% versus 0.2% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Average Balance - Total interest earning assets: $16.27 billion versus $16.50 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Income: $102.14 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $109.26 million.
  • Net gains on sales of SBA loans: $3.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.91 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $15.88 million compared to the $12.74 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Service fees on deposit accounts: $2.81 million compared to the $2.85 million average estimate based on two analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hope Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Hope Bancorp have returned -1.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hope Bancorp, Inc. (HOPE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise