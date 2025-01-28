Back to top

Company News for Jan 27, 2025

  • Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. ((VZ - Free Report) ) gained 0.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $1.10 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share. 
  • NextEra Energy, Inc.’s ((NEE - Free Report) ) shares jumped 5.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.53 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.51 per share. 
  • Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. ((UBSI - Free Report) ) rose 0.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $0.69 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.68 per share.
  • East West Bancorp, Inc.’s ((EWBC - Free Report) ) shares declined 0.6% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2024 earnings of $2.08 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.13 per share.

