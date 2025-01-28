We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross
Vor Biopharma Inc. (VOR - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick from a technical perspective, as the company reached a key level of support. Recently, VOR's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, known as a "golden cross."
There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.
Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.
A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.
VOR has rallied 15.4% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates VOR could be poised for a breakout.
Once investors consider VOR's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 1 revisions higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.
Given this move in earnings estimates and the positive technical factor, investors may want to keep their eye on VOR for more gains in the near future.