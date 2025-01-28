We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Why Korn/Ferry (KFY) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends make up large portions of long-term returns, and in many cases, dividend contributions surpass one-third of total returns.
Korn/Ferry in Focus
Headquartered in Los Angeles, Korn/Ferry (KFY - Free Report) is a Business Services stock that has seen a price change of 4.82% so far this year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.37 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.09%. In comparison, the Staffing Firms industry's yield is 2%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.49%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.48 is up 45.1% from last year. In the past five-year period, Korn/Ferry has increased its dividend 4 times on a year-over-year basis for an average annual increase of 29.30%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, Korn/Ferry's payout ratio is 31%, which means it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Earnings growth looks solid for KFY for this fiscal year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 is $4.75 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 10.98%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. It's important to keep in mind that not all companies provide a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, KFY is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).