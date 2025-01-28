Key Takeaways While stocks have been on a strong rally the past two years, market volatility has returned. Stocks with relative price strength against peers show strong fundamentals and investor confidence. Stocks like Life Time Group, AppLovin, Pitney Bowes and Urban Outfitters display relative price strength.
Here's Why These Relative Price Strength Stocks Are Must Buys
Key Takeaways
The U.S. stock market experienced a remarkable rally over the last two years, but volatility returned in mid-December, disrupting the much-anticipated Santa Claus rally. Market fluctuations have persisted into 2025, driven by economic and policy uncertainties. However, with a potential interest rate cut on the horizon and the economy showing resilience, investors have reason to stay optimistic.
In this environment, focusing on relative price strength can be a powerful strategy. Stocks outperforming their peers in uncertain times often indicate strong fundamentals and investor confidence. By identifying these market leaders, investors can position themselves to capture steady gains amid volatility.
At this stage, investors would be wise to consider stocks like Life Time Group Holdings (LTH - Free Report) , AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) , Pitney Bowes (PBI - Free Report) and Urban Outfitters (URBN - Free Report) based on their relative price strength.
Relative Price Strength Strategy
Whether a stock has the potential to offer considerable returns is determined primarily by its earnings and valuation ratios. Simultaneously, it is essential to check whether its price performance exceeds its peers or the industry average.
Upon such comparison, if we find that a stock is unable to match up to wider sectoral growth despite having impressive earnings momentum or valuation multiples, it may be better to avoid it.
However, those outperforming their respective industries or benchmarks should be included in your portfolio since they have a higher chance of securing significant returns. Picking a stock that outperforms its peers ensures a winning option on your hands.
Then again, it is imperative that you determine whether or not an investment has relevant upside potential when considering stocks with significant relative price strength. Stocks delivering better than the S&P 500 for 1 to 3 months, at least, and having solid fundamentals indicate room for growth and are the best ways to go about this strategy.
Finally, it is crucial to find out whether analysts are optimistic about the upcoming earnings of these companies. In order to do this, we have added positive estimate revisions for the current quarter’s (Q1) earnings to our screen. When a stock undergoes an upward revision, it leads to additional price gains.
Screening Parameters
Relative % Price change – 12 weeks greater than 0
Relative % Price change – 4 weeks greater than 0
Relative % Price change – 1 week greater than 0
(We have considered those stocks that have been outperforming the S&P 500 over the last 12 weeks, four weeks and one week.)
% Change (Q1) Est. over 4 Weeks greater than 0: Positive current-quarter estimate revisions over the last four weeks.
Zacks Rank equal to 1: Only Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks — that have returned more than 26% annually over the last 26 years and surpassed the S&P 500 in 23 of the last 26 years — can get through. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Current Price greater than or equal to $5 and Average 20-day Volume greater than or equal to 50,000: A minimum price of $5 is a good standard to screen low-priced stocks, while a high trading volume would imply adequate liquidity.
VGM Score less than or equal to B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), offer the best upside potential.
Here are the four stocks that made it through the screen:
Life Time Group Holdings: Based in Chanhassen, MN, the company offers premium health, fitness and wellness experiences through over 175 athletic country clubs across 31 U.S. states and one Canadian province. LTH’s expected EPS growth rate for three to five years is currently 38.4%, which compares favorably with the industry's growth rate of 23.2%. The company has a VGM Score of A.
Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Life Time Group’s 2025 earnings per share indicates 49.7% year-over-year growth. Over the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2025 earnings has moved up 20.4%. LTH shares have gained 105.1% in a year.
AppLovin Corporation: Based in Palo Alto, CA, the company builds software-oriented platforms tailored for mobile app developers. APP beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 26.2%, on average. The company has a VGM Score of B.
Notably, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AppLovin’s 2025 earnings per share indicates 50.7% year-over-year growth. The company has a market capitalization of $121.9 billion. APP shares have gone up 680% in a year.
Pitney Bowes: Based in Stamford, CT, this global technology company provides SaaS shipping solutions, mailing innovations, financial services and ecommerce solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings of Pitney Bowes indicates 180% growth. PBI has a VGM Score of B.
Pitney Bowes beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 105%, on average. PBI shares have risen 98.2% in a year.
Urban Outfitters: It is a lifestyle specialty retailer that offers fashion apparel and accessories, footwear, home décor and gifts products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2025 earnings of Urban Outfitters indicates 20.6% growth. Headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, URBN has a VGM Score of B.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.4 billion. Urban Outfitters beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the last four quarters and missed in the other, with the average being 22.8%. URBN shares have increased 48.7% in a year.
