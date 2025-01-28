We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $6.34, indicating a -1.71% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.46%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.65%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 3.07%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 8.77% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 1.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Siga Technologies Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Siga Technologies Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Siga Technologies Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 5.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.73.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
