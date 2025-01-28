We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Cava Group (CAVA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know
The most recent trading session ended with Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) standing at $122.97, reflecting a -1.53% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.46% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
Shares of the Mediterranean restaurant chain have appreciated by 9.19% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Cava Group in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.06, reflecting a 200% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $225.54 million, up 27.3% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Cava Group. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Cava Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Cava Group is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 203.29. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.52 of its industry.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.