Groupon (GRPN) Stock Moves -1.04%: What You Should Know
Groupon (GRPN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.50, moving -1.04% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.65%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
Heading into today, shares of the online daily deal service had lost 11.07% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Groupon will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.06, signifying a 120% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $128.92 million, indicating a 6.39% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Groupon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Groupon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.