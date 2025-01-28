We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with Broadwind Energy, Inc. (BWEN - Free Report) standing at $1.81, reflecting no shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.46% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.07%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 5.73% in the past month, lagging the Industrial Products sector's gain of 5.12% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Broadwind Energy, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Broadwind Energy, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.08 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 260%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $31.54 million, indicating a 32.31% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Broadwind Energy, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Broadwind Energy, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Broadwind Energy, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.48 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.26, which means Broadwind Energy, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Manufacturing - General Industrial industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.